EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Stree 2 release, Rajkummar Rao calls wife Patralekha his 'most honest critic'; 'She would just tell me on my face...'

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor recently appeared on the latest Pinkvilla Masterclass ahead of the release of their much-anticipated film Stree 2. During the conversation, the actors were asked about criticism, and Rao said that it is essential to have people who criticize their work and not just praise them. Adding more to it, Rajkummar called his wife Patralekha his 'most honest critic.'

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor were asked about criticism and to share their feelings when people said their work did not go as well as expected. Discussing it, Rao said that it is important to be surrounded by people who not only praise their work but also rightfully criticize their films, as it only helps them grow as an actor and an artist.

The actor said, "I think this is the most important. It's the death of an artist when you are surrounded by yes men around you, and you have to be your honest critic, I believe. Luckily, in my case, I have studied filmmaking, I have studied acting, I have done theater so I have an idea. I have a certain amount of idea what's wrong, what's right, what's good or bad, watching cinema, doing my own films also."

He further added that it is very important to keep really honest people around you, and in his case, he has a couple of friends; himself and even his wife Patralekha are his honest critics.

Advertisement

Talking about Patralekha's honest reviews, Rao shared, "She is my most honest critic. She would just tell me on my face if she hasn't like a film or a performance, which I think it's important to have that constructive criticism as it helps you to grow as an artist. Otherwise, if you are just doing something and feeling proud of everything that you are doing and people around you are like, 'oh this is the best thing you have ever done,' no growth, and without growth, I think there is no art."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Meanwhile, directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is set to hit theaters on August 15. The cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana, with the cameo appearances of Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Teaser from theatre goes viral; excited fans spot Tamannaah Bhatia's special appearance