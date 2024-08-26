Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao reveals real reason why he removed ‘Yadav’ from his surname: ‘Aisa koi rule nahin hai…’

Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Stree 2, which has become a major box office hit, featuring Shraddha Kapoor alongside him. In a recent interview, he addressed why he chose to drop 'Yadav' from his surname, clarifying that it wasn't due to any industry norms and mentioned that he never used his surname much. He revealed that it was done to avoid confusion with other actors named Rajkummar. The actor said, “Aisa koi rule nahin hai. Maine kabhi surname use kiya nahi tha.”

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Rajkummar Rao addressed the reason behind his name change. When asked if it was due to Bollywood's tradition of stage names, he clarified that there’s no such industry rule. He added, "Mere passport mein bhi sirf Rajkummar hee tha (There’s no such rule. I had never used a surname before. Even in my passport, it’s just Rajkummar).”

He said that this decision stemmed from the confusion caused by the presence of multiple Rajkummars in the film industry. By adopting the surname 'Rao', he aimed to establish a distinct identity. "This is for people to not get confused as to which Rajkummar you are talking about. Rajkummar Hirani, Santoshi, Gupta or this one. And Rao is a title which is given to Yadavs, so I started using it,” he shared.

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao reflected on his challenging childhood, describing his upbringing as humble, marked by financial difficulties but never to the point of starvation. In an interview with Raj Shamani, he revealed that grew up in a joint family with two siblings, and despite the financial strain, his mother ensured they never felt deprived, often seeking help from relatives to meet their needs. Rajkummar shared that for two to three years, his school fees were paid by his teachers, who recognized the importance of his education, even though he excelled more in activities like dance and martial arts compared to academics.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajkummar Rao was a busy year with film including Srikanth and the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor. His latest release is Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Up next, he’ll appear in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri, scheduled for release on October 11.

