Stree 2 Second Weekend Box Office Collection: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film emerges an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER

After collecting Rs 292.00 crore in the opening week, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 has gone on a league of its own in the second weekend. According to early estimates, the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy has collected Rs 95.50 crore in its second weekend, taking the 11-day total collections to Rs 387.50 crore.

After collecting Rs 18.50 crore on second Friday, Stree 2 created all-time record on the second Saturday and Sunday by collecting Rs 33.00 crore and Rs 44.00 crore (estimates) respectively. The Dinesh Vijan production will enter the Rs 400 crore club on Monday and will aim to top the lifetime collections of KGF 2 by Tuesday and begin its journey towards the Rs 500 crore club. The film will also look to score an all time record with the highest collections ever in week two as well.

Stree 2 is now aiming to emerge an all-time grosser for the Hindi Film Industry by surpassing the collections of Jawan, and if the 11-day trend is anything to go by, the horror comedy is looking at a lifetime total in the vicinity of Rs 575 crore. This also means that Stree 2 will be looking to top the lifetime business of Animal, Bahubali 2, Pathaan and Gadar 2 by the end of fourth week and then embark on the journey towards the total collections of Jawan.

There is a partial holiday on Monday and Tuesday, which should boast the business further, and it’s the second Wednesday that will give us an idea about the gas left in the tank for Stree 2. The horror comedy has a clear run until September 27, and there are high chances for the film to clock a result that might remain unchallenged for at-least a year from now. The film is an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER, and will have the biggest ROI for a film in the Rs 500 crore club.

Stree 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Week One: Rs 292 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 18.50 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 33.00 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 44.00 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 387.50 crore

