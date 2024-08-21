Stree 2: Loved Aparshakti Khurana singing Soft Chitti Warm Chitti in film? Know how it's connected to THIS American sitcom

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest film Stree 2 is full of film references, adding a new dimension to the fun. While there are several witty meta moments from the movie that are going viral, Aparshakti Khurana's Bittu singing Soft Chitti Warm Chitti to put his girlfriend to sleep is one of the highlights. But do you know the origin of the song? Well, it's a kids' song originally written as Soft Kitty Warm Kitty and was previously used in the popular American sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory is a 12-season series that aired on American TV from 2007 till 2019. Post its huge success on satellite, the series got an OTT release and it became popular among the Indian audience through Netflix. In the series, Sheldon played by Jim Parsons requests his friend's girlfriend Penny (Kaley Cuoco) to sing Soft Kitty Warm Kitty when he's sick. The character traits of Sheldon and Penny and the way he expects motherly treatment from her makes for a funny situation. It's one of the iconic scenes of the series and is also viral on social media. Hence it didn't come as a surprise when all the TBBT fans loved to see Bittu singing it for Chitti in Stree 2.

Created by Chuck Lorre & Bill Prady, The Big Bang Theory also featured Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik in lead roles. Meanwhile, Stree 2 has become a huge commercial success less than a week after its theatrical release. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has done a domestic business of Rs 253 crore nett in 6 days which makes it highest grossing Bollywood film of the year already.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Aparshakti Khurana, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee in the main roles. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia have played cameo roles in the film which is the fresh part of Maddock Supernatural Universe. Earlier parts of the cinematic universe include Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munya. Stree 2 will be followed by Vampires of Vijaynagar, Bhediya 2 and Stree 3.

