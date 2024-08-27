Stree 2's Abhishek Banerjee recalls how his college teachers would tease him by calling 'Deewar ka Amitabh'

Best known for the Stree series, Paatal Lok, and Bhediya, casting director-actor Abhishek Banerjee has become a household name in recent times. Abhishek, who was seen in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film, Stree 2 this month, has been quite vocal about being a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan. The actor got to work with Big B in the upcoming movie, Section 84. Abhishek recently recalled how his teachers would tease him as "Deewar ka Amitabh" during his college days.

During a new conversation with Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, Abhishek Banerjee stressed being the "OG" fan of Amitabh Bachchan and shared that he entered college due to him.

Abhishek expressed that people often refer to themselves as fans of Mr. Bachchan, however, the casting director-actor called himself the "OG Bachchan fan". This is why he entered the college, the Stree 2 actor added.

"Meri chaal wesi thi. Mujhe teachers bolte the ki 'bhai tu kya hai Deewar ka Amitabh bane ghum raha hai' (My body language was like his. My teachers used to call me Deewar's Amitabh")" he continued.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Abhishek Banerjee shared that he recorded Amitabh Bachchan's entry to the sets of Section 84. Abhishek stated that he recorded the moment as he didn't want to forget it ever in his life. The Paatal Lok actor added that Big B's walk took him to the megastar's "nostalgic era" of his prime years.

Abhishek Banerjee recently pinned his 2023 post on Instagram which also features Amitabh Bachchan. In the picture, Abhishek smiled as he posed with the 81-year-old megastar. The Stree actor shared his experience of working with Big B in Section 84 saying that it felt like he "went to acting school".

"I learnt so many important life lessons just by spending few days on set with you sir...and finally I can say I went to an acting school (sic)," read his post from last year.

Apart from Stree 2, Abhishek Banerjee also featured in John Abraham-starrer Vedaa. Both films were released on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

