Abhishek Banerjee says Stree 2 made fans ‘whistle and hoot’ in theatres just like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan: ‘I was shocked’

Stree 2 has been roaring loudly at the box office. The film starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and others has been winning the hearts of the fans and the box office numbers are breaking several records. In a recent chat, Abhishek Banerjee who plays Jana in the film opened up about the reaction the film has been receiving and compared it with the ‘whistles and hoots’ that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan had received.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama about the crazy response Stree 2 has been receiving at the box office, Abhishek Banerjee stated that he feels it is like a festive season in cinemas. Further highlighting the reaction of people in cinema halls, the actor quipped that he had only heard about the crowd hooting and whistling in cinemas. He said that it happened especially in Amitabh Bachchan’s movies.

The Bhediya star admitted feeling bad about being in the era where we don’t get to see this happening in the theatres anymore. He continued by saying that last year he witnessed the same magic happening in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan. “I especially went to see these films just to experience it and understand ye hota kya hai. And when that happens for your own film, you have no idea how special that feels.”

Several actors have been showering the film and the actors with a lot of praise. The recent name to get added to this list was that of Sunny Deol. He took to his social media handle and dropped a poster of the film. Expressing his delight in watching the movie grow from strength to strength, Sunny Deol penned, “Congratulations to team Stree 2 for bringing heavy monsoons to the box office and cheer for exhibitors. Keep going” he wrote with a red heart emoji.

In a recent interview, Abhishek Banerjee also revealed that the work on the script for the third installment of the film has already begun and it si going to be bigger and better.

