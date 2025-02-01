Did you know Madhuri Dixit gave her first audition for Subhash Ghai with a ‘big star’? Find out who it was

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular actresses in India. She has collaborated with Subhash Ghai on many iconic films like Ram Lakhan and Khal Nayak. Recently, the filmmaker recalled Madhuri’s first audition for him. He revealed that ‘big star’ Jackie Shroff joined the actress during her audition and gave her a lot of encouragement.

Today, February 1, 2025, Subhash Ghai took to Instagram and shared a special post for Jackie Shroff on his birthday. He dropped a picture with the actor and Madhuri Dixit. In the caption, Ghai wrote, “When a star auditions with a new star?”

Recalling Madhuri’s first audition and how Jackie appreciated her, Subhash Ghai said, “In 1984 When I asked Jackie shroff big star of Hero n karma to join madhuri Dixit in her first audition by me for mukta arts - he immediately came n encouraged her n appreciated her n told me what a beautiful discovery boss.”

Extending his wishes to the birthday boy, the filmmaker stated, “Today I remember him on his birthday with all my love n pride coz jackie has always been a kindest star to his juniors n remain grateful to his seniors. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JACKIE SHROFF n god bless u the happiest life with same qualities always. You are our darling star always.”

Madhuri Dixit has starred alongside Jackie Shroff in multiple movies, such as Uttar Dakshin, Khal Nayak, Devdas, and more.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also posted a special birthday wish for Jackie Shroff. They have worked together in many films, including the popular Ram Lakhan. In a tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Anil summarized their bond by saying, “There's no doubt in my mind that we were brothers in our pichla janam (last life), and hopefully, we’ll be brothers in the agla janam (next life) too.”

He added, “There’s always been a special connection—something I’ve always felt for you, Jaggu Da. Love you Ram! Happy Birthday! @bindasbhidu.”

Pinkvilla wishes Jackie Shroff a very happy birthday!