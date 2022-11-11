Tanaav Ep 1 and Ep 2 Review: Gripping revenge tale of a Kashmiri terrorist- Ain't for the faint-hearted

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Plot

'Beauty comes with a price' and an extortionate one. And, the heavenly gorgeous Kashmir has been paying its price for eon years. Over the years, the plight of Kashmiris has been narrated through the lens of various directors, and Tanaav, is yet another web series on the block. While one may think about what newness Tanaav has to offer, let us burst the bubble for you. The series takes you to the turbulent parts of Kashmir and will demand your complete attention. To maintain peace in Kashmir, a Special Task Force is assigned to abolish terrorism and its leader. Member of the Special Task Force, Kabir (Manav Vij) learns that the dreadful terrorist, Umar (Sumit Kaul) he killed 18 months ago, is still alive and operating his mission of disturbing valley's peace. Kabir re-joins the force and arresting Umar is the only mission of this Special Task Force.

What's Hot

Full marks for the pace at which the story unfolds in its 40-minute-long episode. While all the characters are equally well-established, it is Kabir (Manav Vij), Umar (Sumit Kaul), and Junaid (Shashank Arora) performances that steal the show. Director Sudhir Mishra and co-director Sachin Mamta Krishn certainly have an eye for detail, which effortlessly makes every frame look raw and authentic.

What's Not

The characters are shown speaking in fluent Kashmiri language which might make a few sections of the audience crave subtitles. The protagonists Manav Vij and Arbaaz Khan's (Vikrant) characters are seen hurling abuses, which look artificial.

