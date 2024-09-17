Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor or Navya Nanda? Find out who Ananya Panday calls during heartbreak phase: ‘She can listen…

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the success of her recently released show Call Me Bae. She has received widespread praise for her portrayal of a character navigating relationships and life challenges. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that her friend, Navya Naveli Nanda, is her go-to person during heartbreaks. Panday admitted that she often calls Navya and "she can listen to the same things for hours".

During the We Are Yuvaa chat show, Panday was asked who she calls during her heartbreak phase. To which she replied, "I would call my friend Navya because she is very patient and she can really listen to me say the same thing again and again for hours and I need that during a heartbreak phase."

The Dream Girl 2 star recently shared in a conversation with Filmygyan that she, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan have a group called "Charlie’s Angels," while another group with Navya Naveli Nanda is humorously named "Ananya’s fans." She mentioned that the four of them have grown up together and are often seen spending time together.

Ananya praised her best friends for maintaining their individuality despite sharing similar aspirations. She expressed her admiration for them, highlighting Suhana as the most loving, Shanaya as hardworking and sincere, and humorously referred to herself as a "full-on drama queen."

Ananya has often emphasized the significance of her friendship with Suhana, Shanaya, and Navya in her life. In a previous interview with Femina India, she described her friends as her grounding force, explaining that they make her feel comfortable and understood. She believes that no one can empathize or connect as deeply as girlfriends do, describing their support as irreplaceable.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae also starred Mini Mathur, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Lisa Mishra. The show has been directed has been directed by Colin D'Cunha under the writing of Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

Ananya will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL alongside Vihaan Samrat. The thriller will premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

