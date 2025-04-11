New mom Athiya Shetty’s heart is on fire as husband KL Rahul helps Delhi Capitals take over RCB in IPL 2025

Athiya Shetty’s husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul is juggling his personal and professional life like a boss. Last month, when the couple was blessed with a baby girl, he prioritized staying with his wife and newborn child and missed playing Delhi Capitals' opening match at the ongoing IPL 2025. However, he soon returned to the grounds and is currently giving his best to take his team towards victory. After his impeccable show of skills against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his wife dropped an appreciation post for him. Check it out!

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, actress Athiya Shetty recently stepped into motherhood when she delivered her first child, a baby girl, on March 24, 2025. Even though her husband wasn’t next to her when she was hospitalized, KL Rahul made sure to rush home upon hearing about this happy news. He even skipped playing his debut match for his IPL team, Delhi Capitals.

But on April 10, 2025, he compensated for it by remaining unbeaten at 93. He helped his team win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) match, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. As she claimed his authority at his home ground, the fans joined him in his aggressive celebration. His wife also took to social media to shower her love on the cricketer.

Athiya Shetty celebrates KL Rahul’s victory:

The Hero actress took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a stunning picture of her loving husband, roaring like a tiger on the ground after claiming winning over RCB. She heaped praise on him by penning “This guy! Ufff” accompanied by a burning heart emoji.

On March 24, 2025, Athiya and Rahul broke the internet by announcing the arrival of their baby girl. In a sweet post, they expressed, “Blessed with a baby girl. 24.03.2025 Athiya & Rahul.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcome baby girl:

While Rahul is busy with the ongoing IPL matches, Athiya is currently resting and taking care of their baby. On the work front, she was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

