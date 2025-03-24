Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul blessed with baby girl; dad Suniel Shetty, Kiara Advani and more shower love on new parents

After months of waiting and preparing for the arrival of their new family member, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are finally blessed with a baby girl. The couple recently took to their social media handles and announced the happy news to the world. Soon after, several Bollywood celebs took to the comments section to shower love on the new parents.

Minutes after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced this happy news, several Bollywood celebs took to the comments section to shower love on the new parents. Veteran actor Suniel Shetty, now a proud and happy grandfather, dropped a black heart and an evil eye emoji. He was joined by Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who penned, “Congratulationssssssssss. Hugs and squishes.”

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani also showered the couple with several red heart emojis while Singham Again star Arjun Kapoor commented, “(taco emoji) is here !!! #squishy !!! Congratulations guys.” “So much love you guys!!!! God bless your little angel,” opined singer and performer Sophie Choudry.

Celebs congratulate KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty:

Apart from them, celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Shanaya Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, Masaba Gupta, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Nimrat Kaur, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor and many other B-town personalities congratulated Rahul and Athiya. Rahul’s best bud, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, also showered love on them.

On March 24, 2025, the Hero debutant dropped a collab post with her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, and expressed her joy in welcoming a baby girl into this world. In the note, the couple expressed, “Blessed with a baby girl. 24.03.2025 Athiya & Rahul,” making their fans shed happy tears.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul blessed with a baby girl:

Apart from B-town celebs, several social media users couldn’t hold their excitement. A fan commented on their post, “Congrats and love and blessings to your darling little angel doll. Love and more love,” while another wrote, “Congratulations to our new parents. sending tons of love to our angel.”

