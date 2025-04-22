Suniel Shetty wants to do everything with granddaughter Evaarah that he missed doing with Athiya Shetty: ‘Was constantly working’

Suniel Shetty, who became a grandfather in March 2025, has been enjoying this new phase in his life. His daughter Athiya Shetty and her husband, KL Rahul, recently revealed the name of their baby as Evaarah. Suniel has now opened up about becoming the little girl’s granddad. He revealed that he wanted to do everything with her that he missed out on with his kids due to his work.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Suniel Shetty called becoming a grandfather the ‘best feeling in the world.’ He revealed that it was what he and his wife, Mana Shetty, always wanted. Expressing his happiness, he mentioned a saying that goes, “Mul se sut pyaara (interest is dearer than capital).”

During the conversation, Suniel also talked about managing his schedule keeping his grandchild in mind. He said that after working, he looked forward to coming home with a lot of excitement so as to spend time with his wife and granddaughter Evaarah. The actor called the baby the ‘biggest excitement’ in his life.

Suniel further shared, “And now I want to do everything with my granddaughter that I probably missed out on with Athiya and my son Ahan because I was constantly working.” He stated that he tried to manage his time as much as he could, but now he needed to do it even more. “Evaarah is Athiya 2.0 for me,” he concluded.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their daughter on March 24, 2025. They shared the first glimpse of the baby in April. It was a beautiful family photo as the new parents held the little one close.

The caption read, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.”

Athiya also shared her daughter’s full name and its meaning on her Instagram Stories. She said, “Evaarah, V.R. (Evaarah Vipula Rahul). Evaarah, meaning Gift of God. Vipula, in honor of her great nani and protector. Rahul, her papa.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul received many heartwarming wishes from the film industry.

