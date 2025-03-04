Nadaaniyan: Suniel Shetty jokes about getting movie scripts ‘after shoot’ in table read VIDEO with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor

The highly awaited movie Nadaaniyan is just a few days away from release. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor star in the lead roles in the romantic comedy. Suniel Shetty is playing the role of Khushi’s father in the movie. A table read video was released recently in which he was seen joking about getting movie scripts after their shooting.

Today, March 4, 2025, the makers of Nadaaniyan shared a table read video on social media platforms. In the video, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Archana Puran Singh, and others were seen reading the script together. They all laughed and bonded with each other.

One person was heard saying, “In our lives we were never given scripts,” to which Suniel said, “We were given after the shoot.” Everyone was left in splits at his remark.

The caption of the video read, “LOL (lots of love) for this family. Watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix!”

Watch the table read video here!

Netizens were in awe of the cast’s camaraderie. One person said, “They have a good thing going,” while another wrote, “The BTS I didn't know I needed.” A user stated, “Excited for this one!!!” and another mentioned, “multi-starrer need a bts/making yt video too.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

The title track of Nadaaniyan was released earlier today. The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Varun Jain, Jonita Gandhi, and Sachin-Jigar have lent their vocals to the soulful number. It showcases the essence of young and innocent relationships.

The movie revolves around college students Arjun and Pia. It will showcase their love story, which will take a turn when it is revealed that Arjun was just pretending to be Pia’s boyfriend for money.

Nadaaniyan is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025. It marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. It will be Khushi Kapoor's second project on OTT. The film is directed by Shauna Gautam. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.