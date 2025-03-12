WATCH: Suniel Shetty is proud father-in-law as he reacts to KL Rahul’s performance in Champions Trophy final: ‘Sab saath mein…’

It has been a happy past few days for the entire country as the Indian cricket team brought home the Champions Trophy 2025. Many Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes to the players and appreciated their contribution. Suniel Shetty was a proud father-in-law as he reacted to KL Rahul’s performance in the match. He also praised the team effort.

Today, March 12, 2025, Suniel Shetty was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The actor was dressed in a beige shirt and denim pants during his outing. He accessorized his look with a chain and sunglasses.

The paps talked to him about India’s win against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final and also mentioned KL Rahul’s brilliant performance. Reacting to it, Suniel gestured upwards and said, “Uparwala (God).”

While walking towards his car, he lauded the Indian team, saying, “Puri team bhi sath kheli hai (The entire team has played well).” The Hera Pheri star also praised cricketer Shreyas Iyer. He added, “Sab saath mein khelte hain tab maza aata hai (It is fun when everyone contributes).”

Have a look at Suniel Shetty’s reaction!

Netizens couldn’t help but gush over Suniel Shetty’s bonding with his son-in-law. One person called him, “Best father in law,” while another wrote, “Anna himself is a cricket fan.” Many others left red heart emojis.

Advertisement

Earlier, Suniel Shetty shared special posts for team India and KL Rahul. He posted a picture of the champions from the final and said, “CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN! What a stellar show by Team India—grit, skill & pure passion! A complete team effort… Every player stepped up when it mattered. Take a bow, champs! Bleed Blue Forever.”

The Nadaaniyan actor also dropped KL’s photo and exclaimed, “INDIA’S WISH !!!! Rahul’s COMMAND ……”

Athiya Shetty, who is pregnant, also showered a lot of love on KL Rahul post India’s victory on Instagram Stories. She stood in front of the television screen as she watched the happy scene of her husband hugging Ravindra Jadeja. She tagged KL and used a red heart emoji. Athiya looked adorable with her baby bump in the picture.