WATCH: Nysa Devgan gets spotted with unique hairdo day after her birthday; fan says, ‘Kajol's favorite hairstyle’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan turned 22 years old on April 20, 2025. A day after her birthday, she was spotted in the city sporting a unique hairdo. A fan couldn’t help but point out how her hair resembled her mother ‘Kajol’s favorite hairstyle.’

Today, April 21, the paparazzi spotted Nysa Devgan in Mumbai. She was seen getting out of her car on a sunny day. Donning a white t-shirt and loose blue pants, she wore her hair in a messy top bun to tackle the hot weather. She also added a bright pink clip to her hair.

Netizens found Nysa’s hairdo extremely relatable. One person said, “That’s my everyday hairdo,” while another compared it to the star kid’s mother, saying, “Kajol's favourite hairstyle.” Others used red hearts and fire emojis.

Yesterday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol shared heartwarming posts for Nysa’s birthday. The former posted a cute mirror selfie with his daughter in which they wore winter jackets. The caption read, “Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn’t take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories…Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly.”

Meanwhile, Kajol shared some stunning photos of Nysa in a yellow gown with her hair flowing gracefully. In the caption, the Fanaa actress stated, “Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can’t really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way. love love love u my darling girl!”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting his movie Raid 2. The crime thriller is slated to release on May 1, 2025. Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh also feature in pivotal roles.

Kajol will be seen in the mythological horror movie Maa, directed by Vishal Furia. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 27, 2025.

