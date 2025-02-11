Superboys of Malegaon OTT Release: Where to watch Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora’s comedy-drama post its theatrical run

Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora starrer Superboys of Malegaon is days away from its theatrical release. Directed by Reema Kagti, the upcoming comedy-drama will be released in theaters on February 28, 2025. While there are few days left for the film to release, we’re here to inform you that post its theatrical run, Superboys of Malegaon will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

It is worth-noting that last year, the trailer of Superboys of Malegaon was released on the YouTube channel of Amazon Prime Video. In fact, most recently, the makers shared a new poster of the film updating about the trailer’s release which is scheduled to drop tomorrow i.e. February 11, 2025.

The joint collaborative post was made with the official Instagram handles of Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby, Reema Kagti, and Prime Video India. "Malegaon’s super story is about to take off #SuperboysOfMalegaon trailer lands tomorrow!," the post was captioned.

New poster of Superboys of Malegaon

The trailer dropped last year showcased the upcoming film's story against the backdrop of the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, where the residents find their escape by watching Bollywood cinema. The trailer introduces us to the world of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker (Adarsh Gourav), and his group of friends who get inspired to make a film together.

They remain resolute to achieve this big dream. Nevertheless, the twist in the trailer’s climax leaves you wondering if Nasir’s ambitious project will turn his dreams into reality and if he will be able to transform the lives of those around him. It also celebrates themes of friendship, filmmaking and, relentless spirit to follow one’s dreams by overcoming all the challenges.

Notably, the film had its exclusive world premiere at the renowned Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, 2024, and was later showcased at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2024.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the movie boasts a highly talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singgh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi in the key roles.

It is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.