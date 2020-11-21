ED probes Dinesh Vijan about missing Rs 17cr payment to SSR; Filmmaker’s spokesperson issues clarification

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan had collaborated with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2017 released Raabta which also featured Kriti Sanon. It is reported that the producer has been probed about the payment made to the late actor for the film.

It’s been over five months since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Ever since then, the enforcement directorate, the NCB and CBI has been investigating several angles in the case. While ED has been looking in to the money laundering angle in Sushant’s death case, it is reported that the agency has found a suspicious payment of worth Rs 17 crores allegedly made to the late actor. According to the media reports, this suspicious ‘missing’ payment was made by producer Dinesh Vijan for his 2017 released Raabta starring SRR and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

As per a report published in India Today, Dinesh Vijan, who was interrogated in the case last month, was suppose to submit the documents detailing the payment made to Sushant for Raabta. While, the producer had submitted some of the documents, he missed out on sharing the details of overseas shoot budget. The report also claimed that ED had searched Vijan’s residence for the same in October. During this search, the officials got their hands on documents related to the budget and expenditure of Raabta submitted to authorities at Budapest in Hungary. Reportedly, the budget of the film was around Rs 50 crore and the document stated that Rs 17 crores were paid to Sushant.

The media reports also suggested that while this payment is suspicious, Dinesh has been questioned about the same and he has failed to provide information about how the payment was made to the late actor and where did the money go.

On the other hand, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has rubbished the reports and clarified that the production house didn’t make any payment to Sushant in Hungary. In a statement shared by the production house, Maddock Films stated, “Maddock has also not received Rs.17 crores whether as actor fee, or any rebate from Hungary as wrongly claimed in your article. We have made full and final payment to Sushant for the film Raabta as per the agreement signed by him with us, and this payment was received by him in India. We have submitted relevant documents for the proof of such payment to the department.”

The production house also stated that while Dinesh Vijan had to travel back to India. While he was diagnosed with COVID 19, he is expected to be back soon. “Dinesh and Maddock films have been and will fully co-operate with the authorities, as required,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, to recall, Sushant’s father had alleged that a sum of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s account by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his staff members.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED raids Dinesh Vijan's home, office; Payments made during Raabta under scanner

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×