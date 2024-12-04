Swara Bhasker is every mom jumping in joy when her child sleeps on a flight that too on her dad’s shoulder, see PIC

Swara Bhasker has been thoroughly enjoying being a mother to her daughter Raabiyaa. From taking her to picnics to making her spend some quality time with her grandparents, the actress has been spending ample time nurturing the child. But amid all this wonderful chaos, she sometimes takes a sigh of relief when her husband is around, doing his daddy duties which involves making the little girl take a nap on his shoulders.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Tanu Weds Manu actress dropped a cute selfie from their recent travel expedition. In the clip, Swara, along with Fahad and Raabiyaa can be seen onboard a flight. Evidently, she is excited about the fact that their child is peacefully sleeping on her dad’s shoulders. Hence, she expressed, “Happiness is when baby is asleep and it’s on dad’s shoulder.”

Take a look:

Swara and Fahad were blessed with Raabiyaa in September last year. As the baby turned one this year, the couple hosted a fun bash for their dearest daughter. Soon after, she also dropped inside glimpses of the party which was attended by their family and friends.

Sharing the photo dump from their little princess’ birthday she expressed, “Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live. I have felt blessed every single day of this past year and every day you are more delightful than you’ve ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say ‘Mumma’”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara will be next seen in Mrs Falani.

