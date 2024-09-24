Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad celebrate 1st birthday of daughter Raabiyaa; actress pens heartfelt note: 'You are the answer to all my prayers'

Actress Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader and political activist, Fahad Ahmad in 2023. Swara met Fahad at a protest in 2020 and the couple got married in court on February 16 last year under the Special Marriage Act. They were blessed with their daughter, Raabiyaa, on September 23 of the same year. Swara and Fahad recently celebrated 1st birthday of their daughter Raabiyaa and the actress called her the "answer to all" her prayers.

On Tuesday night, Swara Bhasker shared a collaborative post with her husband, Fahad Ahmad on Instagram. The pictures feature glimpses from Raabiyaa's birthday party. In the first photo, the couple can be seen posing with their little munchkin, Raabiyaa as she is all set to blow the candles off her delicious white and pink birthday cake. Swara's father, C Uday Bhasker is also a part of the frame.

In another picture, Swara is chilling with her daughter Raabiyaa while riding a toy car. A glimpse shows Fahad lifting the baby girl while holding her in his arms. Raabiyaa is also seen enjoying her day on car rides. In a picture, Swara is holding a white pigeon and the mother-daughter duo are looking at it. A picture also featured her mom, Ira Bhasker who is hanging out with the cute baby girl in a park.

Raabiyaa looks oh-so-cute in a pink dress. Swara wore a white outfit and Fahad opted for a black tee and blue jeans.

Advertisement

Check out her post here:

The Veere Di Wedding actress accompanied her post with a heartfelt note. Wishing Raabiyaa a happy birthday, Swara called her their "beating heart".

"You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live. I have felt blessed every single day of this past year and everyday you are more delightful than you’ve ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express!" read an excerpt from her post. She also hoped that her daughter would call her 'Mumma'.

On the work front, Swara Bhasker has worked in movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sanatta, Ranjhanna, Veere Di Wedding, and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker reveals she was scared of marrying now husband Fahad Ahmad because of THIS reason; Find out