Taimur Ali Khan has our attention as he enjoys his pudding while Kareena Kapoor & family pose for a portrait

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan looks as adorable as ever in this photo from Armaan Jain's wedding and we can't stop gushing over him.

Kids are always all over the place and more often than not, they manage to have our attention with their ever so adorable antics. And while we definitely cannot get enough of tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan, a photo of his has captured our attention once again. Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's little munchkin is a paparazzi favourite and he always looks as cute as ever, but as it turns out, Taimur isn't very fascinated by cameras when he has other things.

We came across this photo of Taimur Ali Khan sitting on father Saif's lap while everyone, including Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor post for a family picture. Taimur seems to be busy looking away from the camera as he enjoys his pudding and we are in awe of him, just as always. Everyone looks great in this throwback photo from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding click and we now want some more pictures coming in.

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photo here:

Thanks to Kareena's Instagram debut, we continue to get regular glimpses of this cute little kid time and again. The actress shared photos of Saif and Tim indulging in some painting the walls and while both of them were at it, Kareena enjoyed the sun. None the less, Taimur's click was available and we hope to see some more of what has he been up to while at home all the time.

