The Secrets Of The Shiledars Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Rajeev Khandelwal’s adventure series

The Secret of the Shiledars is one of the awaited Hindi shows that’s finally up on OTT for the audience to enjoy. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the mystery-thriller led by Rajeev Khandelwal is out on Disney+ Hotstar. But if you’re thinking of watching the show online then here are some tweets that you must read first.

After keeping the audience on the edge of their seats following the intriguing trailer, The Secret of the Shiledars premiered on January 31, 2025, on Disney+ Hotstar. Led by Rajeev Khandelwal, the Hindi series also features Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. Soon after watching the show, several viewers took to the comments section to pen their review.

A user who binge-watched all 6 episodes of the show lauded Rajeev’s outstanding performance. “The thrills, Actions, locations everything was Amazing & I loved that rock climbing scene,” added the user.

Another one pointed out, “What a fabulous story telling in #TheSecretOfTheShiledars - very nice show. Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj ji ki jai .. sadev hindutva Samiti , Bhagua rang matrabhoomi. #Chatrapathi #shivajimaharaj #hotstar #RajeevKhandelwal”

Rating the show a seven out of ten, another cinema buff noted, “The Secret Of The Shiledars is a show which needs to be seen by all who like a combination of history and adventure in their storytelling. I congratulate @AdityaSarpotdar and the entire cast, crew for giving us a compelling and pacy thriller. Overall rating 7/10.”

Advertisement

In his review of The Secret of the Shiledars, a Twitter user expressed, “The quest to find the hidden treasure, to think with the brilliant mind of the shiledars,this fast pacing story #TheSecretOfTheShiledars kept me gripped.full of adventure &a subject that gives you goosebumps. Super performances of @RK1610IsMe #SaiTamhankar #DilipPrabhavalkar”

Calling the show ‘captivating’, a fifth user commented, “#TheSecretOfTheShiledars Captivating throughout the episodes. Felt soooo good to see a mainstream national. Project on the history of Shivaji Maharaj in this way. Rajeev’s expressions in the climax scene. A solid engaging treasure hunt.”

Take a look at some of the other Twitter reviews of The Secret of the Shiledars:

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!