Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 3 new web series and movie to watch on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar

This week is packed with exciting OTT releases, including the film The Storyteller as well as the series The Secret of the Shiledars and The Recruit Season 2. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy the engaging narratives of these projects from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest Hindi OTT releases this week on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

1. The Storyteller

Release Date: January 28, 2025

January 28, 2025 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Storyteller is based on Satyajit Ray’s short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. The cast of the film includes Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Revathy, Anindita Bose, and Jayesh More. In the movie, a wealthy businessman hires a storyteller so that the stories could help him sleep.

The heartwarming story is directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. It has been screened at many prestigious film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival 2022 and the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2023.

2. The Secret of the Shiledars

Release Date: January 31, 2025

January 31, 2025 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Secret of the Shiledars is an adventure series directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who has helmed the horror comedy Munjya (2024). The show features Rajeev Khandelwal, Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles.

In the series, Rajeev Khandelwal’s character is made the chief of the Shiledars. Shiledars are a secret order whose sole purpose is to protect the treasure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. There are many challenges in his path as he tries to find the hidden treasure. The show is based on the book Pratipashchandra.

Advertisement

3. The Recruit Season 2

Release Date: January 30, 2025

January 30, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The Recruit is an American adventure spy series. It has been created by Alexi Hawley. The first season premiered in 2022, and now the new season has been released. Noah Centineo reprises his role, and Teo Yoo joins the action in a key part.

The story follows CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, who gets involved in a dangerous situation in South Korea. He soon realizes that all might not be as it seems inside the agency. The show is available to watch in the Hindi language as well.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!