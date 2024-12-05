‘The way Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan…’: Kumar Sanu reveals how Karan Arjun pair played big role in his success

The 1995 classic Karan Arjun was recently re-released in cinemas. Kumar Sanu lent his voice to some of the film’s iconic songs like Yeh Bandhan Toh, Jaati Hoon Main, and Jai Maa Kaali. The singer recently said that the film’s cast and crew played a big role in making his career. He also credited his success to the lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, appreciating the way they lip-synced his songs.

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Kumar Sanu talked about Karan Arjun, which came out during the early days of his career. He stated that the people who worked on that film played a huge role in his life and in making him what he is today. He credited Rakesh Roshan as well as music director Rajesh Roshan and lyricist Indeevar.

Sanu shared that after these people he would credit Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He said, “Shah Rukh ji, Salman ji, yeh log ne humare gaane ko jis tarah se lip sync deke, jis tarah se act kiya hai uske upar, toh yeh amazing thing (The way these people have lip-synced my songs and the way they have acted, it is an amazing thing).”

Kumar Sanu continued by stating that they were all a part of his life. He said that he can never 'forget' them. The singer added, “Bhulane ki toh baat hi nahi hai, inka naam liye bagair hum aage nahi badh sakte (Leave forgetting; I cannot move forward without taking their names).”

Karan Arjun was re-released in theaters worldwide on November 22, 2024, ahead of its 30th anniversary next year. The film is directed by Rakesh Roshan and produced by him under the banner FilmKraft Production. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the cast also features Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri.

A 1-minute, 47-second trailer of the movie was also unveiled by the makers before the re-release. Rakesh Roshan’s son Hrithik Roshan, who was an AD on the film 30 years ago, paid tribute to its legacy by doing a voiceover in the trailer.

