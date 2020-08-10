  1. Home
Throwback: Kareena Kapoor Khan adorably looking at Taimur as she held him will melt your heart; See Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan dotes on her son Taimur Ali Khan and often shares adorable photos of him on social media. We stumbled upon an old photo of Taimur with Kareena that is just too cute to miss.
37422 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 12:55 pm
If there is one star in Bollywood who is known for her acting performances as well as for her style, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, she is also known for being a loving mom to her son Taimur Ali Khan and their adorable photos often prove the same. Kareena made her Instagram debut in March 2020 and since then, she has been keeping her fans updated with her son’s shenanigans. Be it Taimur’s art work or the fun he has at home, Kareena often shares adorable photos that leave everyone in awe.

However, now, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena with her son Taimur that has love written all over it. In the throwback photo from Yash and Roohi’s birthday celebrations, Kareena can be seen holding on to her son Taimur in her arms. Not just this, as Taimur is seen peeking at something, Kareena can be seen adorably smiling and looking at her son. The cute expression on her face proved her love for Taimur and left fans gushing over the mother-daughter duo. 

The adorable throwback photo surely takes fans back to the good old times when COVID 19 did not exist and Kareena was seen with her son Taimur without a mask.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s old photo with Taimur Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, a day back, Kareena and Taimur stepped out to celebrate their Sunday together. They were caught in the frame by the paparazzi and both mommy and son duo were seen sporting a mask to protect themselves from COVID 19. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Aami Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. On Monday, the new release date of the film was announced and it has been delayed by one full year. Kareena and Aamir’s film will now release on Christmas 2021 instead of 2020. 

