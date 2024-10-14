THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone called her husband Ranveer Singh 'the best kisser' and gave Shah Rukh Khan THIS tag

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, often referred to as Deepveer by their fans, never miss a chance to set couple goals. Their bond was evident even before they tied the knot, and Deepika had once made a bold confession that left fans buzzing. In a candid moment, she called her then-boyfriend, now-husband, Ranveer Singh, the best kisser. And if that wasn't enough, she also showered praise on Shah Rukh Khan, describing him as a man with a heart of gold.

Just before their grand wedding, Deepika Padukone appeared on the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan season 6, sharing the famous coffee couch with Alia Bhatt. During a spicy rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar challenged her to hand out 'awards' to her male co-stars. When asked who had a heart of gold, she didn’t hesitate to name Shah Rukh Khan.

As for the mischievous one, Varun Dhawan took that title. But the revelation that stole the spotlight? When asked who was the best kisser, she instantly crowned her then-boyfriend, now-husband, Ranveer Singh. Yes, you read that right—Deepika's heartfelt confession had fans swooning over the couple’s undeniable chemistry!

After six beautiful years of marriage, Bollywood's favorite couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. The couple joyously shared the news on Instagram with a heartwarming post that featured the message, "Welcome, Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer," elegantly framed with a golden bow.

The announcement was met with a flood of love and congratulatory messages from the film industry and fans alike. Adding a touch of humor to the new chapter in her life, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat," offering a delightful glimpse into the routine of a new mom.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone last shared the screen in Kabir Khan's 83, which hit theaters in 2021. Now, the beloved duo is all set to reunite in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated Singham Again. The recently launched trailer has already created a buzz, and the film promises to be an action-packed addition to the popular franchise.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, Singham Again is slated for release during Diwali 2024, adding to the festive excitement.

