Ranveer Singh kissing Deepika Padukone’s poster at Singham Again’s trailer launch is 'pure husband goals'; fans say ‘Rab ne bana di jodi’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to unite on screen with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The entire star-cast of the Ajay Devgn led film arrived in Mumbai for its trailer release. While every fan has been eyeing on what makers have in wraps, it was new dad Ranveer’s gesture towards his wife, DP on the movie poster that had our hearts.

Today, on October 7, Ranveer Singh arrived for the trailer launch of his upcoming highly-awaited film, Singham Again. In the video shared by the paps, we can see Ranveer entering the premise and greeting the paps warmly. A huge poster of the movie featuring him along with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone was installed. As he posed in front of it, he couldn’t stop gushing over his wife as he adored and kissed her on the poster with a wide smile.

While his warm presence at the event was enough to infuse excitement amongst fans, this cute gesture left fans gushing him. A fan wrote, "Wow" while another fan expressed, "Which god did DP pray?" and a third fan commented, "Pure Husband Goalsss he is ekdum Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi hai, deepu is very luckkyyyy" while another fan wrote, "he is cutuuu"

Several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis also in the comments section.

For the special event, Ranveer looked suave in a black t-shirt beneath a brown jacket. He paired it with black cargo pants and matching shoes. His new hair style and beard with handlebar moustache added to his overall charm.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after six years of marriage welcomed their first child, a daughter on September 8, 2024. The two shared screen space for the last time in Kabir Khan’s 83 which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Rohit Shetty’s eagerly-awaited film, Singham Again will be launched in a few minutes. The upcoming installment in the beloved franchise stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff in the important roles. It is scheduled to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2024.

