THROWBACK: When Diljit Dosanjh's hilarious response to what makes Kiara Advani 'marriage material' made the actress blush

Remember when two Batra couples having the same surnames got into a situation of sperm mix-up during their respective in-vitro fertilization? We are talking about Raj Mehta's 2019 film, Good Newwz. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, the film is cherished for its entertaining dialogues, performances of the star cast, and hilarious turn of events. On that note, let's take you back to the time when Diljit's hilarious response to what makes Kiara Advani a 'marriage material' made the actress blush.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama while promoting their film, Good Newwz, Diljit Dosanjh and his co-stars, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani participated in a rapid-fire round. Diljit was asked what makes Kiara "perfect marriage material".

Before he could answer, Akshay interrupted and rephrased the question. The superstar asked the singer-actor to comment on a hypothetical situation about taking Kiara home to meet his mother for matrimonial purposes.

Diljit said, "She is very sweet. Aur wo jaise sab bol rahe hain (pointing towards his co-stars), bachche ke liye ready hai (And like they are saying, she is ready to have kids)." Kiara blushed hard and then reacted to it by saying, "We are clearly promoting Good Newz here."

Raj Mehta made his directorial debut with Good Newwz in 2019. It was touted as "the biggest goof-up of the year" during its release. In Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor played an elite couple, Varun Batra and Deepti Batra who live in Mumbai. Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh were cast as a Punjabi couple, Honey Batra and Monika Batra. The 2019 comedy entertainer also featured Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in crucial roles.

Advertisement

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is currently on a world music tour, Dil-Luminati. The singer will return to India in October for the upcoming concerts in several Indian cities. As an actor, Diljit was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, Amar Singh Chamkila earlier this year. He played the titular role of the late folk musician in the biographical film.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023. She has movies like War 2 and Don 3 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh surprises fans by adding another show of Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 in Delhi; will perform in Jaipur and Mumbai too; details inside