Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan expresses desire to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh; says THIS about Citadel: Honey Bunny actor

Actor Anjini Dhawan made her big screen debut with Binny and Family, where she garnered praise for her performance alongside Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri. In a recent interview, Dhawan shared her wish to collaborate with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey, and, of course, her 'bhaiya' Varun Dhawan, suggesting that someone should make a film.

During a conversation with India Today, Anjini expressed her desire to collaborate with all actors when asked about her bucket list. However, when pressed for specific names, she responded by saying, “I want to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Vikrant Massey. I, of course, want to work with Varun Bhaiya. I think we would have so much fun in a film together. I think someone should make that film.”

In the same interview, Anjini discussed how The Citadel: Honey Bunny actor supported her during the trailer launch of Binny and Family, which she described as an emotional experience.

She expressed that she needed his encouragement that day, admitting to feeling scared and nervous, especially since it was her first time facing the media.

She also mentioned that her family was quite emotional after watching her performance, with everyone leaving the screening in tears.

In an old interview with Indian Express, 24-year-old Anjini discussed her experience growing up in a film family that includes filmmakers David Dhawan and his son Rohit, veteran actor Anil Dhawan, and popular actor Varun. She shared insights on how she is preparing to face the nepotism debate that may arise in her career.

Reflecting on her family dynamics, Anjini noted that everyone at home has a great sense of humor, making for a lively and enjoyable atmosphere.

She expressed gratitude for the guidance and advice she receives from such experienced individuals. Regarding the nepotism debate, she mentioned that it hasn't affected her yet, as she is focused on living her dreams.

Anjini recalled her time in acting classes, admitting that she initially felt prepared but later realized that nothing compares to the actual experience of being on set and facing the camera for the first time.

She emphasized that no amount of advice can fully prepare someone for such moments. Despite potential challenges, she expressed her love for her work and her belief in the script she is involved with, stating that nothing else matters to her at this time.

