Vedaa OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch John Abraham, Sharvari starrer action drama

The action drama Vedaa was released in theaters on August 15, 2024, on the special occasion of Independence Day. Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, the movie starring John Abraham and Sharvari in pivotal roles is all set to premiere on OTT. The audience will get the opportunity to watch the film for the first time or relive the experience again. It has been revealed that Vedaa will arrive on ZEE5 on October 10.

Today, October 9, 2024, the official Instagram handle of the streaming platform ZEE5 announced the digital release of the movie Vedaa. The announcement video showed John Abraham and Sharvari running in a high-octane sequence with the catchy theme music playing in the background. The video said, “World Digital Premiere Vedaa Releasing Tomorrow.”

The caption revealed the OTT release date as tomorrow, October 10, 2024. This means that the viewers have the chance to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes during the upcoming Dussehra weekend. The caption read, “In this fight for justice, she’ll be unstoppable. Watch #Vedaa releasing TOMORROW on #ZEE5!”

Fans showcased their excitement in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Yeh hui na baat,” while another wrote, “I am excited.” Many users dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Apart from John Abraham and Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia are also an important part of the film. Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora. It is produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham.

The official description of the movie under the trailer on YouTube gives a glimpse into the plot. It states, “Vedaa is a story of bravery, of the power of one. It is the story of an uprising, of challenging a draconian system. It is the story of a young woman who fought back, steered, and was championed by the one man she believed was her savior, who became her weapon. It is the story of a man who found himself in helping Vedaa find justice.”

Vedaa clashed with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein at the box office as they released in theaters on the same day.

