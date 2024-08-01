Vicky Kaushal remembered wedding day with Katrina Kaif after seeing Falguni Shane Peacock's outfits; know why

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They got married on December 9, 2021, after dating each other for a couple of years, and are all set to celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary this year.

Meanwhile, Vicky, who, along with Chhava co-star Rashmika Mandanna, walked the ramp for designer Falguni Shane Peacock, shared how he missed Katrina and felt like talking to her backstage.

According to Zoom, during a media interaction after the event, Vicky Kaushal raved about Falguni Shane Peacock's outfits and said that "he felt like calling Katrina" as so many outfits reminded him of his marriage because of the things she wanted particularly. "She was like, 'I want that,' but she is on a flight. So I will tell her eventually," he said while praising the designers for their work. "Hats off to you guys. You guys are genius," he said.

Meanwhile, Vicky, who has been busy lately regarding the promotions of his latest film Bad Newz, found some free time on August 28, i.e., Sunday, and spent it with Katrina. The actress turned photographer for him in which he could be seen relaxing. "Lazy sunday and wife ke andar ka photographer jaag gaya! (It's a lazy Sunday, and wife decided to turn photographer)," he captioned the post.

Talking about Chhava, it is a biographical period film that will have Vicky in the role of the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The actor has worked hard for his role and has even gone through a major physical transformation. Earlier in May, Vicky Kaushal wrapped up the film and announced it by writing an emotional note along with a video from the sets.

Apart from him and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also feature Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles. Rashmika will be seen as Yesubai Bhosale and Akshaye as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is slated to release on December 6, 2024.

