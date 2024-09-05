Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina look intense in new poster with bold promise 'ab tu mere protection me hai'; PIC

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024, and since its announcement, the makers have been teasing fans with posters. Recently, Raina took to Instagram to share a new poster featuring Bhatt, showcasing the duo in an intense pose with the bold promise, "Ab tu mere protection me hai."

In the poster, Alia Bhatt is depicted standing on the roof of a damaged car, holding a weapon and an axe. She is also shown carrying a bag, with her character exuding fierceness and bravery. Meanwhile, Vedang Raina's presence in the background adds the ideal touch of intensity. The movie's title, displayed on the left side, completes the striking image.

The caption read, "Ab tu mere protection mein hai” #Jigra in cinemas 11th October."

Check out the new poster here:

Fans were quick to react to the new poster. One person wrote, "SO EXCITED". One fan wrote, "Wohooo can't wait anymore". Someone wrote, "Looks amazing man :)". One person wrote, "Super poster bro!". One fan commented, "sooooo veryyyy excited".

Ahead of its October release, the teaser for Jigra has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The teaser, with a runtime of 2 minutes and 52 seconds, was officially certified on September 4, 2024, and has been given a 'UA' rating.

In a recent interview with GQ India, The Archies actor was asked about the differences in his acting process compared to his Jigra co-star Alia Bhatt. He remarked that Alia is completely different from him as an actor, describing the experience as quite confusing. Reflecting on their time together on set, Vedang shared that he approaches his role with extensive preparation, creating a mood with his playlist and immersing himself in the scene. However, he was often amazed by how Alia would arrive and perfect her performance in just one take.

Vedang noted that Alia quickly gets into character and praised her for her precision. He mentioned that working with her has been a significant learning experience for him. When asked if he adopted any specific qualities from Alia, Vedang highlighted her discipline. He noted that working with her makes it clear how effortlessly she supports her co-stars, enhancing their performances in scenes.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is set to release in theaters on October 11, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra festival.

