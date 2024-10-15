Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals his father slapped him for wanting to be director, told THIS when his film got nominated for Oscars: ‘Bhooka mar jaayega Bombay mein’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's cinematic odyssey, characterized by a blend of commercial hits and critical praise, is fueled by his relentless passion and creative vision. Recently, he recounted a pivotal moment from his past when he expressed his desire to become a filmmaker to his father. Instead of support, he faced a slap, a reaction that underscored the challenges he would encounter. His father cautioned him that pursuing a career in Bombay would not lead to financial stability.

During the IFP Festival, the director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared a striking memory from his early days, recalling how his father reacted when he revealed his dream of becoming a filmmaker. While in Kashmir, he expressed his ambition, only to be met with a slap and a stern warning about the harsh realities of pursuing a career in Bombay, where survival seemed nearly impossible.

He said, “When I told my father in Kashmir, ‘Paaji, I want to make a film,’ he slapped me and said, ‘Bhooka mar jaayega Bombay mein. Kaise rahega? (You will die of starvation, how will you survive?)’.”

The 12th Fail director went on to explain that his father couldn't afford to support his ambitions, prompting him to reflect deeply on his situation. Determined to forge his own path, he excelled academically, topping Kashmir University in Economics Honours with First Class First distinction. This achievement earned him a national scholarship of Rs 250 from the Government of India, a small but significant step towards his dreams.

With that monthly scholarship of Rs 250, he managed to attend film school. In a humorous twist of fate, he recounted a conversation with his father in 1979 when he received an Oscar nomination. Excitedly, he shared the news, only to be met with his father's pragmatic response, inquiring about the monetary reward for such an achievement.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra captured attention last year with the release of 12th Fail, a film that resonated with both audiences and critics for its uplifting narrative and outstanding performances.

This remarkable work is considered one of Vidhu's best. The story follows IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, who triumphs over significant poverty to achieve his dream of becoming an Indian Police Service officer.

