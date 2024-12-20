Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Ishaan Khatter and more turn heads on 2nd day of DAIS' annual function

The second day of Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School has kickstarted with much fervor. After Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, several other celebrities, including Harbhajan Singh with his wife, Geeta Basra, Ishaan Khatter, and Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, turned heads with their prestigious presence.

On December 20, Vidya Balan, with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, was seen arriving for the second day of the annual function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In a video shared by the paps, the actress was seen posing for them, sweetly waving and flashing a smile towards them. The actress later ran to join her husband, who was waiting for her a little ahead.

For the special occasion, the actress rocked it in a long floral kurta with her curled tresses open. Her husband complimented the actress in a blue shirt and a black pant.

In addition to this, The Train actress Geeta Basra was accompanied by her husband and former cricketer, Harbhajan Singh. The couple was accompanied by Singh’s mother and their little bundle of happiness, their daughter, Hinaya.

The trio acknowledged the stationed paparazzi by posing for them with sweet smiles and waving at them. Geeta looked gorgeous in a pink dress with matching stockings and long boots. Her husband complimented her in a red shirt paired with black denim, a cap, and white sneakers.

Furthermore, Ishaan Khatter also made a dashing entry at the special function. For the annual day, he looked swagger in a white shirt paired with denim, white sneakers, and black shades. Before entering the venue, the Dhadak actor sweetly posed for the paps with a sweet smile and flashed thumbs towards them.

Apart from them, business tycoon and the school’s founder Mukesh Ambani, his son-in-law Anand Piramal, and his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, among others, were spotted arriving for the function.

Just a while back, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, accompanied by the actress’ mother, were spotted arriving for the special function.

The first day of the celebration on Thursday already took over the internet with several inside videos and pictures from the event, which was rather a star-studded evening.

