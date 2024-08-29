Vijay Varma admits HIDING his skin condition vitiligo in movies for THIS reason: 'Never been spoken about loosely...'

Actor Vijay Varma, known for his roles in Pink, Mirzapur, and Gully Boy, is gearing up for his upcoming project, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. In a recent interview, he discussed his vitiligo, revealing that he only hides it during film shoots to prevent distraction and keep the audience focused on his performance. He also shared how it has impacted him personally. "I have never been spoken about loosely for my skin condition," Vijay added. For the unversed, vitiligo is a skin disorder where pigment loss causes white patches to appear on the skin.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Vijay Varma addressed his vitiligo and said, “I have covered it up for my movies because it just distracts, and I don’t want my audience to look at anything else except for what I want to show them, so that is the reason I hide it. But for all my public appearances, for all these years, I have never bothered to cover it up.” He added that he believes today’s audience is understanding and responsible. Varma mentioned that he has not encountered negative comments regarding his skin condition.

He also spoke about handling his condition within an industry that heavily scrutinizes physical appearance. He emphasized that he hasn’t viewed it as a major problem, considering it a cosmetic issue that doesn’t impact the core of one’s life. Despite its visibility, he has chosen not to make it a significant concern. "We make it a big deal because it is something which is out there, but I have never really made a big deal out of it," he said.

Advertisement

When asked if his skin condition has caused any setbacks during his 12 years in the industry, Vijay Varma responded that it was a concern when he was struggling to find work. He feared it might become an obstacle. However, since achieving success and establishing himself in his career, it has no longer been an issue for him.

In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Vijay Varma stars as Captain Devi Sharan, the pilot of the 1999 hijacked Indian Airlines Flight 814. The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Dia Mirza, premieres on Netflix today (August 29, 2024). It provides a detailed account of the dramatic events surrounding the hijacking.

ALSO READ: IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack: Vijay Varma recalls shooting for Netflix series; ‘There are a few actors who, for me, are gods’