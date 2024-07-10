Vijay Varma on Shah Rukh Khan's warm nature; 'he makes you believe he only thinks about you whole day'

Vijay Varma made an impression in the industry with his performance in Gully Boy. Since then he has played several memorable characters and one of them was Hamza Shaikh in the 2022 film Darlings. Also starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film was jointly produced by her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Recently Vijay opened up about working in a Shah Rukh Khan production and what it is like interacting with him. The actor said that the superstar can make you believe he only thinks about you the whole day.

Vijay Varma raves about Shah Rukh Khan's nature

During an interview with Mashable India, Vijay Varma said he feels sad about not getting a chance to act along with Shah Rukh Khan. Still, since he worked in his production house's film, he has had several opportunities to meet and interact with him.

He further added that he never makes you feel like you are having a business meeting with him. The conversation always feels personal and he makes you believe that he only thinks about you the whole day. "Inke jeevan mein agar koi hai toh woh main hoon, aur ye apni family se bhi baat karte honge mere baare mein, khaate waqt bhi meri hi filme lagaate honge (I am the only one around whom his life revolves, he must be talking about me with his family also, even while having his meal, he must be watching my film)," he said while mentioning that he makes you feel so special and it's so lovely.

Vijay also recalled telling him to call whenever he felt like talking to him.

Vijay Varma and Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Vijay Varma is currently busy promoting Mirzapur season 3 in which he has played a double role. Also starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal among others, the new season started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller King in which he'll be seen as a Don. The superstar will feature alongside his daughter-actress Suhana Khan for the first time.

