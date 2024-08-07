Vikrant Massey doesn't want to call himself 'box office star' even after 12th Fail's big success; says 'ek inning mein khelke...'

Vikrant Massey, who marked his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's Lootera in 2013, has become a household name in Bollywood. His 2023 release, 12th Fail, turned out to be a breakthrough movie of his career till date and received positive responses from critics and the audience. Vikrant recently acknowledged the success of 12th Fail, however, the actor doesn't consider himself as a "box-office star".

During the latest interview with Mashable India, Vikrant Massey shared he now feels that it was a special milestone in his career. Vikrant expressed gratitude towards the audience for showering all the love and respect on 12th Fail.

"Jab shuru kiya tha film ke liye tayyari karna tab ek valid scepticism tha ki cinema mein aani hai film. Bahot saare actual log the actors nahin the. (When I started preparing for the film, there was a valid scepticism that film was coming into cinema. There are a lot of actual people, not the actors.) I still am not a box office star. I still have a long way to go for that," he said.

The Blackout actor shared that he will continue to feel that he is not a "box office star" even after 12th Fail's big success until he delivers 5-7 films consistently in the future.

Calling it the "bare minimum", Vikrant stated that he hopes it to happen after 5 years when he could sit back and have several movies lined up in his kitty. The 12th Fail actor added that bankability doesn't come with a single film, but with being consistent on the big screen.

Citing an example of cricket, Vikrant shared that you can't play one innings and act like you have achieved it all. "Aap ek inning mein khel ke nahin bol sakte ho ki ho gaya," he expressed.

Directed, written and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on the 2019 eponymous book penned by author Anurag Pathak. It is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to achieve this feat. The film was released on October 27 last year and is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey has worked in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba and more. He will now be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, a sequel to the 2018 film.

