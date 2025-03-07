Mika Singh urges everyone to forgive Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for India’s Got Latent controversy; ‘They are kids who…’

Mika Singh wants everyone to forgive Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina. In a recent interview, the singer addressed the India’s Got Latent controversy, stating that while both YouTubers are well-meaning individuals, they struggled to manage their success. He further explained, "They are kids who became successful, so I urge people to forgive them."

In an interview with India Today, Mika Singh shared his thoughts on India’s Got Latent controversy, clarifying that he has no personal issues with Samay Raina and described him as a kind person and a talented musician.

He also spoke positively about Ranveer Allahbadia, calling him a gracious and well-mannered individual. However, Mika pointed out that Ranveer’s biggest mistake was agreeing to appear on the show, as its format and audience differ significantly from his own content, which is usually more respectful.

According to Mika, if Ranveer had declined the invitation, the controversy could have been avoided. Mika further noted that inappropriate remarks had been made on India’s Got Latent before, adding that more explicit conversations had taken place on Samay Raina’s show in the past.

He emphasized that making offensive comments in a country like India would inevitably cause outrage. While acknowledging Samay's success, he warned that aspiring influencers should not blindly follow his approach. He stressed that both Samay and Ranveer, as public figures, should set the right example for their audience and be mindful of their influence on young people.

Addressing the backlash, Mika stated that he holds no grudges against them and urged people not to involve their families in the controversy. He suggested that temporarily banning the artists could serve as a lesson to others, making influencers more cautious about their words.

Calling them "young individuals who achieved success quickly," Mika urged the public to forgive them, acknowledging that while both are well-educated and articulate, they struggled to handle fame responsibly.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina have been facing backlash over the latter’s remarks on India’s Got Latent. During an episode of the show, Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, allegedly asked a contestant an inappropriate question.

Following the controversy, a police complaint was filed against Allahbadia, Raina, and several co-judges, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The FIR accuses them of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content on the show, citing multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology through a video statement. Subsequently, Samay Raina removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube.