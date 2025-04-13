War 2: How is Ayan Mukerji managing shoot for action-entertainer amid Hrithik Roshan’s injury? Here’s what we know

The anticipation for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 is skyrocketing. Meanwhile, it was just a few weeks back that Roshan sustained an injury while shooting for a dance sequence, following which the shooting had to be halted for over a month. Now, a recent report suggests that Roshan will resume working on the film from April, and director Ayan Mukerji is currently shooting with body doubles.

According to a Mid-day report, Hrithik Roshan is currently on the road to recovery after the sustained injury. Meanwhile, the director Ayan Mukerji has shot for a brief patch sequence near Mazgaon Docks with the rest of the cast.

An insider revealed, “The patch shoot was carried out with body doubles and junior artistes. Hrithik is still in recovery, undergoing regular movement training and physiotherapy.” It has further been revealed that the actor is expected to resume shooting for the film towards the end of April once his medical team gives the go-ahead.

The report states that Mukerji is working closely with the team with “laser focus” to streamline the remaining schedule around Roshan’s recovery.

The insider informed the publication that Mukerji and his team used the downtime since the March delay to lock post-production on the completed portions and fine-tune upcoming sequences. The source also claimed that the makers are confident of wrapping the film by May.

"There’s a tight turnaround ahead, but YRF (Yash Raj Films) is used to managing massive schedules. Hrithik is being monitored closely, and the dance scenes will resume only when he’s 100 percent fit. The film will be released as scheduled on August 14,” said the source on a concluding note.

Meanwhile, during his latest appearance at Rangotsav even in New Jersey, the Krrish 4 actor talked about War 2. He stated that the upcoming action-entertainer was "the easiest film" to work on. He explained his point, emphasizing director Ayan Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra had perfected everything and scheduled it so amazingly.

The sixth installment in the YRF spy universe created by Yash Raj Films, War 2 is a sequel to the 2021-released War. It is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

