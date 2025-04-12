Superboys of Malegaon: Reema Kagti’s slice-of-life Adarsh Gourav, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Shashank Arora starrer to release on OTT, but there’s a catch

Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon was released earlier this year after being screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film, led by Adarsh Gourav, Viineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, received rave reviews from the audience. After its theatrical release, the film is set to release on Prime Video on April 25, 2025, with an additional rental fee.

Superboys of Malegaon was released in the theaters earlier this year, in February. Now, nearly two months later, the film is set to stream on the digital platform Prime Video. It will start streaming later this month on April 25, 2025, but the catch is that a viewer will be required to pay an additional rent of Rs. 349 for the film, which is different from the subscription fee of the platform.

Based on the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, the inspiring story of Superboys of Malegaon revolves around the life of an amateur filmmaker, Nasir Shaikh, played by Adarsh Gourav, and his group of friends who are motivated to make a film together. Will they be able to turn their dreams into reality and transform the lives of people around them is there to see.

The film celebrates the essence of friendship and filmmaking by highlighting the relentless spirit of those who dare to dream and overcome challenges to bring their vision to life.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the movie was backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the production banner of Amazon MGM Studios, along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Apart from Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora and Viineet Kumar Siingh, the star cast of the film includes Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singgh, Manjiri Pupala, and Muskkaan Jaferi in the key roles.

For the unversed, Malegaon is known for being a hub of independent cinema, where regular individuals with boundless imaginations and little resources create groundbreaking works of art.

As per Pinkvilla’s review, Superboys of Malegaon is a charming, heartfelt ode to dreamers, bolstered by stellar performances and a premise that resonates with anyone who’s dared to chase a passion. Fans of Excel Entertainment’s slice-of-life storytelling will find plenty to love here.

