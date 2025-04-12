Hrithik Roshan joined by GF Saba Azad drops PICS from his meeting with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas; fans say ‘Krrish 4 loading’

It was on Friday, April 11, that a video of Hrithik Roshan went viral on the internet, in which he discussed his meeting with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Now, a day later, the Krrish star has posted a picture from their union, which was also joined by Roshan’s girlfriend, Saba Azad. On the other hand, fans can’t help but speculate that it was for the Krrish 4 discussion.

On April 11, Hrithik Roshan shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram handle in which he was seen posing with Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas while joined by his girlfriend Saba Azad. The image also featured Nick's Broadway Musical co-star Adrienne Warren as they posed for a delightful picture after enjoying the show, The Last Five Years.

The following two pictures were images from the Broadway Musical. After watching the show, Roshan was clearly impressed as he posted a special caption heaping praise on the entire team.

He wrote in the caption, "We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous."

"Such an amazing show Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food. My Congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite," he further added.

Soon after the post debuted on social media, fans flooded the comments section, speculating that the meeting was for PeeCee and Hrithik’s potential collaboration for Krrish 4. A fan wrote, "Yeap, we all know he’s there for the Krrish 4 discussion," another fan exclaimed, "Krrish 4 story discussion yayy!"

A third fan got nostalgic as he stated, "Can't believe it feels like it was only yesterday that you were saving Priyanka from falling in Krrish," and another comment read, "Krrish 4 loading."

On the professional front, Hrithik will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The highly-awaited film is a part of the YRF Spy-universe and is set to release on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently busy working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli’s next, SSMB 29.

