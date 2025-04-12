War 2: Hrithik Roshan calls working on Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘absolute delight’; says Jr NTR has taught him ‘so many amazing things’

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel to the 2019-released film has everyone’s attention. While fans are already intrigued to know about every little update about the film, Roshan recently added to the frenzy by talking about his experience of working on the film and hailed it as one of the ‘easiest films’ to work on.

Advertisement

During his latest appearance at the Rangotsav event in New Jersey, United States, on April 10, Hrithik Roshan interacted with his fans and talked about his upcoming films, including War 2. A video that has been widely circulated on the internet shows Roshan emphasizing how working on the film was a delightful experience for him.

He said, "Experience of working on War 2 has been an absolute delight. It has actually been the easiest film that I’ve made because everything was perfected and everything was scheduled so amazingly, and that is because of its producer Aditya Chopra and its director Ayan Mukerji— he is going to surprise you guys."

Watch video

According to Roshan, Mukerji has done "something magical" with the film. He also talked about his co-star Jr NTR, who will be taking up the antagonist’s role in War 2.

"Of course, working with Jr NTR— that has taught me so many amazing things. I am full of gratitude," he further added. He went on to promise that the sequel is going to be "bigger and better" than the first part of War.

Advertisement

On a concluding note, he hoped for the fans to like the film as much as they do, and admitted that he is "very proud" of the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth installment in the YRF spy-universe created by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. It features Kiara Advani as the female lead and is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

In addition to this, Roshan has been making immense buzz following the announcement of Krrish 4. The fourth installment in the beloved Krrish franchise will also mark his directorial debut. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Priyanka Chopra has already been roped in for the female lead.

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar wants British govt, King Charles to watch patriotic drama to ‘realize their mistake’; reacts to political row on film