Was Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai? Here's what we know

Popular Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested in Dubai on Monday, July 22. The reason behind it is a defamation complaint by the singer's former manager as per Geo TV.

The report further mentioned that Rahat's former manager Ahmed had submitted complaints against him to the Dubai authorities. The singer dismissed Ahmed a few months following a dispute and the duo filed cases against each other.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denies arrest reports

However, the famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has denied reports of him being arrested in Dubai and also asked his followers not to pay heed to such news.

The singer's clarification came after Pakistani media reported that he was arrested in Dubai over a defamation complaint by his former manager.

Meanwhile, the reports also claimed he was detained at the immigration center and taken into police custody for questioning. The singer in Dubai for a musical collaboration.

