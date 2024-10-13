WATCH: Karan Johar's son Yash ‘sulking’ after getting a haircut is every little boy ever; ‘Do you think you are a rockstar?’ asks director

Karan Johar introduces himself as a father first and then a filmmaker on his social media. Like a proud parent, he often shares videos on his Instagram handle, capturing funny and adorable moments with his kids, Yash and Roohi. Recently, the director shared an interesting video where his son, Yash, was upset about his latest haircut because he considers himself a 'Rockstar.' Karan trolled his confession in a fun way, and netizens found their interaction adorable.

On October 13, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable video featuring his little munchkin Yash. He was lying on the bed looking unhappy while watching television, which caught the attention of his father, who sat behind him.

The filmmaker behind the camera recording his upset son said, "Yashu, why are you sulking?" In response, Karan's son, who was looking towards the TV, looked back and cutely said, "I had a short haircut," and went on to wear a cap. It surprised his father, who asked, "You had a short haircut, you don't like your hair?"

In his cute voice, Yash replied that he hated his new hair. Karan, who understood his antics as a father asked the little one if he thought he was a Rockstar. Yash quickly admitted and said, "Ya, but I already am." Karan was surprised at his confession and cutely trolled his reaction saying, "You think you already are? GUTS."

Advertisement

Several netizens reacted to this video and were particularly impressed by Yash's cute reaction to the haircut. A user wrote, "This boy has already stolen my heart." Another user agreed with Yash and commented, "He's a rockstar." One user admired Karan's efforts as a single parent and wrote, "It should be very difficult to be a single parent, god keep you happy and always enjoy the moments."

On the work front, Karan Johar is next producing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan under his production banner.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and more react as Karan Johar’s kids Roohi, Yash school him for his athleisure style; compare his outfit with ‘nightsuit’: WATCH