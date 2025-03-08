What does Deepika Padukone think about being one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses? Find out

Deepika Padukone made her Hindi film debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. She is currently one of the most popular celebrities in India. Recently, Deepika shared her thoughts about being one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses. She hoped that there would be a day when this fact wouldn’t have to be highlighted.

During a recent conversation with Forbes, Deepika Padukone reacted to the tag of ‘one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses.’ She said, “I mean, I hope we can get to a day where we don’t have to talk about it. The fact that we have to highlight or underline that I’m the highest paid… Hopefully, we’re getting there.”

Deepika further talked about the beginning of her acting journey. She shared that she was raised in a family of athletes and saw very few movies while growing up. DP recalled being inspired by the women on screen whenever she watched a film in a theater. She added that she had a feeling that she belonged there.

In the interview, the actress was asked about her personal and professional goals. Deepika Padukone stated that her aim was always to have ‘peace of mind’ since she has struggled with mental illness in the past. She considered it the most important and mentioned that it required a lot of effort.

Regarding her work, Deepika expressed that she wished to create a positive impact through all her platforms, including social media, films, and her brand. She also said that she wanted to have fun while doing all this.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the 2024 movie Singham Again. It marked her entry into Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe as DCP Shakti Shetty. She shared the screen with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and more. Rohit Shetty has also talked about a potential standalone film revolving around Deepika’s character.

The actress was on a short break after the arrival of her and her husband Ranveer Singh’s daughter, Dua. But she has been making event appearances in the past few months. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what film is next for Deepika.