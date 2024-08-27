WATCH: Sonam Kapoor channels her inner boss lady in tan-brown suit at airport; serves Aisha vibes

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Blind in 2023, is an undisputed style icon and fashionista in Bollywood. Sonam often grabs headlines for her style statements in public and social media. In 2010, the actress starred in Aisha, where the audience watched her ooze glamor with her iconic fashion looks. Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on August 27 (Tuesday) as she channeled her inner boss lady in a tan-brown suit. Her latest airport look is giving us Aisha vibes.

In a video on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor can be seen coming out of her car outside the airport. She looks oh-so-chic in her airport outfit. The actress opted for a tan brown suit and army green shirt underneath. Sonam completed her outfit with a blue-green scarf neatly tied in the front. The Aisha actress also sported a brown belt as she flaunts her curves. She kept her hair open for the night. The 39-year-old star also carried a dark-brown sling bag with her.

The video also shows Sonam posing for the paparazzi. She flashes her million-dollar smile before leaving the area. Her latest airport look is giving us nostalgic vibes while taking us back to the Aisha days.

Watch the video below:

Netizens went gaga over Sonam Kapoor's latest airport look. Some of them dropped their reactions in the comment section. An Instagram user wrote, "Hello most beautiful queen" and added a red heart emoji. "She is so fashionable that she is one season ahead. All autumn ready haha (sic)," read a comment.

A fan dropped a red heart emoji. "Beautiful Sonam Kapoor," an Instagram user commented.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor attended the baby shower of celebrity designer actress Masaba Gupta. On August 25, Sonam took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the baby shower celebration. In the picture, Sonam was seen posing with her sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, and mom-to-be Masaba. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress wore a brown saree and a white crotched blouse with full sleeves.

Directed by Rajshree Ojha, Aisha also starred Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri, Lisa Haydon, Anand Tiwari, and Arunoday Singh. It was based on the Hollywood 1995 cult classic film Clueless, which was an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel, Emma.

