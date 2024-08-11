WATCH: Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao croon Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum on stage; netizens heap praise

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film, Stree 2, these days. Shraddha and Rajkummar are playing the lead roles in Amar Kaushik's directorial. During its album launch, both the stars recently crooned Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, the song from the upcoming film Stree 2, and it is a treat to the ears. Netizens are heaping praise over their performances.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Stree actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao can be seen sharing the stage at the album launch. Both of them are having a gala time at the event. Rajkummar begins singing Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, and Shraddha joins in. Their performance is a treat to our ears.

While Shraddha wore a heavy-embroidered red dress to the launch, Rajkummar wore a blue outfit with a white shirt underneath. Going by the video, they are setting fire on stage.

While we have already heard Shraddha's soulful singing skills, Rajkummar also managed to ace the performance. Fans are going gaga over the performance.

Shraddha's fans dropped their reactions in the comment section. One of them wrote, "Blessed" with a red heart emoji. "Wow Shraddz," a fan wrote.

An Instagram user dropped awestruck emojis in the comments. A fan of Shraddha commented, "We need a full version of this song in her voice please."

During the event, Shraddha Kapoor also shared the stage with Aaj Ki Raat singer Madhubanti Bagchi, and both of them crooned the song from the upcoming film Stree 2. The track originally features Tamannaah Bhatia and other star cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Stree 2 is a sequel to Stree, the original film released in 2018. Both the films are directed by Amar Kaushik. Tamannaah and Akshay Kumar are making their cameo appearances in the upcoming movie.

It will be released on August 15 (Independence Day) while clashing with Akshay's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa at the box office.

