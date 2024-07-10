WATCH: Zayed Khan's son wearing his iconic jacket from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na will take you down memory lane

Shah Rukh Khan's classic 2004 movie, Main Hoon Na, remains one of Bollywood's most beloved and cherished films. From the storyline and emotional connection to the action, dialogues, and songs, the movie is forever etched in our memories. One of the songs from Main Hoon Na, Chale Jaise Hawaiyen, is still a fan favorite, and who can forget Amrita Arora and Zayed Khan's chemistry in it?

One of the most iconic and attractive elements of the song was Khan's black jacket, which quickly became a trend. Recently, the actor took to social media to share that he had found the original jacket, and his son donned it, hitting him with pure nostalgia from the sets and the movie.

Zayed Khan gets nostalgic as he finds his OG black jacket from Main Hoon Na

Taking to Instagram, Zayed Khan shared a video of his son Zidaan wearing the iconic black jacket. In the video, Khan mentions that he found the jacket nearly after 21 years and decided to have his son try it on. The jacket fit perfectly, and Khan was overwhelmed with emotions as he recorded the moment.

The Blue actor's son Zidaan can be heard expressing disbelief that the jacket fits him so well.

The actor captioned the post, "Hello world , time has a strange way of communicating,! found my OG Chale jaise hawayie jacket!! And made my son Zidaan wear it just for fun ! Heaven behold Nostalgia struck me like a lightning bolt ! So there it is everyone my Og jacket from MHN for my opening sequence for MHN! Love and gratitude always! #Bollywood #family #nostalgia #cinema @farahkhankunder @zidaan.z.khan."

Check out the video here:

About Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na, directed by Farah Khan in her debut, is a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan.

Major Ram (SRK) goes undercover as a college student to protect the General's daughter Sanjana (Amrita Rao) from a rogue soldier Raghavan (Suniel Shetty). The film weaves romance (SRK-Sushmita Sen), comedy (courtesy of Principal Yogi-Boman Irani), and action while exploring themes of family reconciliation (Ram reconnects with his half-brother Laxman - Zayed Khan).

The film's blend of action, comedy, romance, and patriotic themes resonated with audiences, making it a major hit

