What is the meaning of Unni Vavavo? The Chithra-crooned Malayalam lullaby Ranbir Kapoor sings to daughter Raha every night

The bond between Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha is to die for. The internet can never get enough of how adorable the duo look together. During a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Alia Bhatt revealed that the dashing dad had learned a Malayalam lullaby named Unni Vavavo by heart because it has become a cue for the baby to sleep. Read on to know its meaning.

Just in case you didn’t hear what Alia revealed, she said, “He (Ranbir Kapoor) even sings Unni Vavavo. It is a lullaby. Our nurse has been singing it to Raha since day one. So, when Raha wants to sleep, she says, ‘Mama Vavo, Papa Vavo’. That is her cue to go to sleep. Now, Ranbir has learned how to sing the Malayalam song for her.”

Sung by the iconic K S Chithra for the movie Sandhwanam (1991), Unni Vavavo is a household lullaby in Malayalam-speaking homes. Mohan Sithara has given the music of this song under the lyrics of Kaithapram. The chorus features the lines 'Unni Va Va Vo Ponnunni Va Va Vo,' which translates to 'Sleep, my little one, sleep, my golden child.'

The second line is closely connected to Raha, as she also possesses blue eyes. The phrase "Neelapeelikkannum Pooti Poonchelaataalo" means "Close your blue lotus eyes and let’s head to Poomchela." The lullaby continues with, “Mukhilamme Mazhavillundo, Mayilamme Thirumudiyundo, Ponnunnikannanu Seemani, Kanikaanan Melle Poru, Ala Njariyum Poonkaate, Aramaniyum Chaarthi Varu, Ennunnikannanu Rangan, Vaavaavo Paadi Varu, Unni Vaavaavo Ponnunni Vaavaavo.”

This paragraph means, “Oh, cloud mother, is there a rainbow? Oh peacock mother, do you have your crown? For the little one with lotus eyes, there’s Seemantham (a baby shower ritual). Come slowly to see the ceremony. Oh gentle breeze, carrying the fragrance of flowers, Come adorned with tiny bells. To help my little one sleep, Come singing a lullaby. Sleep, my little one, sleep, my golden child.”

Isn’t this the most beautiful lullaby that you can sing for a baby to sleep? We are assured Raha is definitely having some deep sleep musical nights.

