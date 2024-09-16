When Akshay Kumar left mid-dinner with guests waiting till 11 PM, recalls Vivek Oberoi: ‘We thought he was just going to…’

Several actors have praised Akshay Kumar's dedication to fitness and discipline, with Vivek Oberoi recently recounting his own experience witnessing Akshay's intense workout regimen. In a recent conversation, Vivek shared how the Heyy Babyy co-star once invited him and Riteish Deshmukh for dinner at left them mid-way to sleep. Oberoi recalled that he thought, "We thought he was just going to the washroom, but he never returned".

In an interview with Entertainment Live, The Saathiya actor shared a humorous anecdote about Kumar's discipline during a dinner at his home. He recalled that while he and Riteish Deshmukh were enjoying their meal, Akshay excused himself when the clock struck 9:30 pm. They initially assumed he had gone to the washroom but were surprised when he didn’t return. He added, "We thought he was just going to the washroom, but he never returned. We kept waiting for him until 11 pm, only for his wife, Twinkle Khanna, to come and tell us, ‘You guys should leave now. He’s already gone to sleep!"

Oberoi also recalled an instance when he joined Khiladi Kumar for a workout. Vivek shared that Akshay, known for his generous nature, invited him to exercise together one day. When he inquired about the time, Akshay mentioned 4:30, leading him to assume it was in the evening. However, The Sarfira actor clarified it was 4:30 in the morning.

Vivek agreed and joined him for the session, where Akshay had set up various equipment like monkey bars and was performing jumps, climbs, somersaults, and even asked Vivek to climb a coconut tree. Vivek described Akshay as incredibly fitness-focused and truly inspirational.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar has a promising lineup of films in the pipeline, including Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. He also has Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi, Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara, Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, and more.

Meanwhile, Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

