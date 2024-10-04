When CTRL actress Ananya Panday ended up leaking Suhana Khan’s number and got it ‘hacked’: ‘She called me and said….’

CTRL actress Ananya Panday revealed that she once accidentally leaked her best friend Suhana Khan’s phone number but pretended she had no idea how it happened. Although Suhana eventually found out, Ananya recalled getting a panicked call from her about her phone number being hacked. Panday stated that Khan called her and said, ‘My number got hacked’.

In a conversation with comedian Raunaq Rajani, shared on the Netflix India YouTube channel, Ananya, recalling how she ended up leaking Suhana’s number to the world, said, “So, I was FaceTiming her, and she wasn’t picking up, so I screenshotted the picture and put it up on Instagram, saying, ‘Missing Suhana, she’s not picking up’. And her number was right there. Then she called me and said, ‘My number got hacked’. I said, ‘Oh my God, what happened?’ I’d deleted the picture quickly, but then someone told her that I leaked it.”

The Call Me Bae actress also recalled an incident when she accidentally leaked her own number, Ananya explained that during an interview, a reporter requested her number for journalistic purposes. She provided her number, but since the interview had already begun, it was posted on YouTube along with her number, which ultimately led to the leak.

Ananya has appeared in three consecutive projects that explore the life of someone constantly online. In 2023, she was featured in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and more recently, she was seen in the Prime Video series Call Me Bae.

Her latest movie CTRL helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane premiered on Netflix on October 4, 2024. In this film, she portrays a social media influencer, and the entire story unfolds on computer screens. The movie has opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, she has Call Me Bae season 2 and Shankara in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Suhana will be next seen sharing the screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's King. King also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. King is touted to be a fast-paced action-thriller. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

